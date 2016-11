SL military base hinders resettlement at Ka'napathipuram, Ampaa'rai [TamilNet, Thursday, 17 November 2016, 20:03 GMT]

24 Divison of the occupying Army of genocidal Sri Lanka, stationed in the public and private lands at the Tamil settlement of Ka'napathi-puram have no plans of releasing the lands it has seized. Notorious commandos of Special Task Force (STF), a full-fledged military force administratively organised under the SL Police, had chased out the Tamil families during the war. The SLA deployed in large numbers after the war are occupying the lands belonging to 43 Tamil families. Ka'napathi-puram is located 9 km west of Chammaa'thu'rai town.



The uprooted Tamil families are still living with their relatives and friends near the locality.



The uprooted Tamil families are also facing difficulties in proving their ownership to the lands as the successive regimes of Colombo have avoided to issue land deeds or permits to the villagers who were settled there under ‘Gal-Oya’ scheme in 1956.



150 Tamil families were residing in the village until 1990.



Colombo regime put up a radio station at a locality known as Malvaththai at the village in 10 acres of lands.



