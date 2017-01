Colombo resumes abduction-styled arrests of former LTTE members

[TamilNet, Sunday, 22 January 2017, 23:16 GMT]Mr Kulendran's family members were not given any message until they traced his whereabouts with the employer.Kulendran is also being detained by the TID at Vavuniyaa, the legal sources told TamilNet on Sunday.Thavaventhan and Kulendran are being detained by the TID at Vavuniyaa without their families being informed of the reason for their detention.Both of them have been reunited with their families long ago after so-called ‘military rehabilitation’.Thavaventhan was taken into SL military custody on 18 May 2009 at Oamanthai after the end of genocidal war. He was detained for ‘military rehabilitation’ at Neluk-ku'lam in Vavuniyaa and allowed to reunite with his family in March 2010.Mr Kulendran is employed at an insurance company. The family was concerned of his security as well as his employment, the legal sources further said.There have been reports of increased suicide tendencies among the former LTTE fighters in recent times due to poverty and marginalisation. They are being marginalised as a result of their employers coming under harassment by the SL military intelligence for employing former LTTE members.Apart from making a slave force of former LTTE members who are paraded and forced to sing the Sinhala ‘national’ song of genocidal Sri Lanka every year in their ‘employment captivity’ in the so-called Civil Security Division, those trying to lead a decent life outside the prolonged captivity are subjected to surveillance by the SL military intelligence.While the SL State claims to the outside world it was having programmes to assist the former LTTE members, the occupying military and its intelligence wing has been harassing them with interrogations, unwanted visits, questioning and telephone harassments.Many of former LTTE members were being forced to be informants and those who politely refuse, get harassed and threatened as witnessed by a 47-year-old mother of four in Thenmaraadchi in Jaffna in November 2016.27.11.16 Self-mobilised people pay homage to Eezham Tamil Heroes 07.11.16 Occupying Colombo stages ‘PTA abductions’ in Jaffna citing c..