Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary
Colombo resumes abduction-styled arrests of former LTTE members[TamilNet, Sunday, 22 January 2017, 23:16 GMT]
The so-called ‘Terrorist’ Investigation Division (TID) of genocidal Sri Lanka has silently resumed abduction-styled ‘arrests’ in Ki'linochchi district in January 2017, according to informed legal sources in the district. Two men, wearing civilian clothes entered the house of 32-year-old Murugiah Thavaventhan on Wilson Road in Thiruvai-aa'ru in the Karaichchi division of Ki'linochchi district on 15 January and took the former member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), almost 7 years after he was re-united with his family in March 2010. Legal sources providing assistance to the family said Mr Thavaventhan was being detained by the TID at Vavuniyaa and that the family was not given a valid reason for his detention. Similarly, another ex-LTTE member, 37-year-old Kulendran Karalasingham, who is also from the same area, has been detained by the notorious TID at his working place.
Mr Kulendran's family members were not given any message until they traced his whereabouts with the employer.
Kulendran is also being detained by the TID at Vavuniyaa, the legal sources told TamilNet on Sunday.
Thavaventhan and Kulendran are being detained by the TID at Vavuniyaa without their families being informed of the reason for their detention.
Both of them have been reunited with their families long ago after so-called ‘military rehabilitation’.
Thavaventhan was taken into SL military custody on 18 May 2009 at Oamanthai after the end of genocidal war. He was detained for ‘military rehabilitation’ at Neluk-ku'lam in Vavuniyaa and allowed to reunite with his family in March 2010.
Mr Kulendran is employed at an insurance company. The family was concerned of his security as well as his employment, the legal sources further said.
There have been reports of increased suicide tendencies among the former LTTE fighters in recent times due to poverty and marginalisation. They are being marginalised as a result of their employers coming under harassment by the SL military intelligence for employing former LTTE members.
Apart from making a slave force of former LTTE members who are paraded and forced to sing the Sinhala ‘national’ song of genocidal Sri Lanka every year in their ‘employment captivity’ in the so-called Civil Security Division, those trying to lead a decent life outside the prolonged captivity are subjected to surveillance by the SL military intelligence.
While the SL State claims to the outside world it was having programmes to assist the former LTTE members, the occupying military and its intelligence wing has been harassing them with interrogations, unwanted visits, questioning and telephone harassments.
Many of former LTTE members were being forced to be informants and those who politely refuse, get harassed and threatened as witnessed by a 47-year-old mother of four in Thenmaraadchi in Jaffna in November 2016.
