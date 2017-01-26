NPC Councillor vows to take next-phase of protests to foreign missions in Colombo [TamilNet, Thursday, 26 January 2017, 17:10 GMT]

Northern Provincial Councillor Mrs Ananthy Sasitharan has vowed to take the next step of struggle by the relatives of the enforced disappeared to the diplomatic missions of foreign powers that were responsible for urging Tamils to surrender and move towards Vavuniyaa during the final phase of the Tamil genocide in 2009. In the meantime, the kith and kin of enforced disappeared who were on a hunger strike temporarily ended their struggle on the 4th day on Thursday after SL Deputy Defence Secretary has brokered a meeting between the hunger strikers and the SL Prime Minister on 09th February. Two symbolic hunger-strikes were conducted in Jaffna on Thursday in support of the relatives of enforced disappeared in Vavuniyaa during the last phase of Tamil genocide.



All the Tamil protesters have denounced the deceptive ‘Office for the Mission Persons’ in Colombo blaming all the successive regimes starting from that of SL President Chandrika Kumratunga (CBK) for the genocidal nature of enforced disappearances.







One of the longest existing association that represents a large number of enforced disappeared since the times of Kumaratunga condemned CBKs role in the deceptive measures along with the foreign actors.



Several hundred people have been subjected to targeted and systematic enforced disappearances during the times of CBK, said Velayutham Vijayakumar, the chairman of the relatives searching for their loved ones reported missing in Jaffna for almost two decades now. Large scale enforced disappearances began to be reported since 1996 when SL military started to screen the returning civilians to Sinhala military occupied Jaffna peninsula.



Enforced Disappeared Peoples’ Relatives ended their hunger strike on 4th day in Vavuniyaa



“Now, the SL Prime Minister is now claiming that there are no survivors and he is saying a large number of survivors had fled the island. This is absurd,” Mr Vijyakumar asked. He warned Tamils against placing trust on Wickramasinghe.



In the meantime, SL Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera accompanied by Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and the section of the collaborating TNA parliamentarians was engaged in another deceptive measure of opening a ‘consular office’ of the SL Foreign Ministry in Jaffna on Thursday.



Another spontaneous protest was organised by social media activists at Jaffna in the evening.







NPC Councillor Ananthy Sasitharan was quick to claim that next phase of the struggle would be addressing the foreign missions that had urged the Tamils to walk into Vavuniyaa and have since failed to bring international justice to the war-affected victims.



Ms Ananthy told TamilNet that the recent uprising in Tamil Nadu has taught a lesson that long-time agony of the people would expose the real culprits and the root causes.



The Colombo Establishment and its global backers, talking of so-called ‘federal characters’ on one side are actively backing the ‘unitary character’ of the SL constitution, she further said in her interview to TamilNet on Thursday.







Chronology:

26.01.17 NPC Councillor vows to take next-phase of protests.. 25.01.17 Health of hunger striking elderly women deteriorat.. 24.01.17 USA, Norway, UK, EU and Japan answerable for Vavun.. 17.05.15 New mantra of ‘hybrid courts’ in the game of geo-p.. [TamilNet, Thursday, 26 January 2017, 17:10 GMT]All the Tamil protesters have denounced the deceptive ‘Office for the Mission Persons’ in Colombo blaming all the successive regimes starting from that of SL President Chandrika Kumratunga (CBK) for the genocidal nature of enforced disappearances.One of the longest existing association that represents a large number of enforced disappeared since the times of Kumaratunga condemned CBKs role in the deceptive measures along with the foreign actors.Several hundred people have been subjected to targeted and systematic enforced disappearances during the times of CBK, said Velayutham Vijayakumar, the chairman of the relatives searching for their loved ones reported missing in Jaffna for almost two decades now. Large scale enforced disappearances began to be reported since 1996 when SL military started to screen the returning civilians to Sinhala military occupied Jaffna peninsula.“Now, the SL Prime Minister is now claiming that there are no survivors and he is saying a large number of survivors had fled the island. This is absurd,” Mr Vijyakumar asked. He warned Tamils against placing trust on Wickramasinghe.In the meantime, SL Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera accompanied by Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and the section of the collaborating TNA parliamentarians was engaged in another deceptive measure of opening a ‘consular office’ of the SL Foreign Ministry in Jaffna on Thursday.Another spontaneous protest was organised by social media activists at Jaffna in the evening.NPC Councillor Ananthy Sasitharan was quick to claim that next phase of the struggle would be addressing the foreign missions that had urged the Tamils to walk into Vavuniyaa and have since failed to bring international justice to the war-affected victims.Ms Ananthy told TamilNet that the recent uprising in Tamil Nadu has taught a lesson that long-time agony of the people would expose the real culprits and the root causes.The Colombo Establishment and its global backers, talking of so-called ‘federal characters’ on one side are actively backing the ‘unitary character’ of the SL constitution, she further said in her interview to TamilNet on Thursday.