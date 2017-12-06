Colombo accelerates Sinhalicisation of pubic sector in North [TamilNet, Wednesday, 06 December 2017, 15:55 GMT]

108 of 110 nurses, who were appointed on Tuesday to the government vacancies at teaching hospitals and medical institutions that come under the administrative control of Colombo's central Ministry of Health in the Jaffna district were Sinhalese, civil sources in Jaffna said. While there are 45,000 unemployed young graduates in the Northern province demanding job opportunities from the government, almost all the appointments in the health sector as well as at the administrative sector at the district and divisional secretariats are being allocated to Sinhalese from South, civil sources at the District Secretariat of Jaffna said. At the current rate of Sinhalicisation taking place at the University of Jaffna, the significance of the University as a centre of Tamil culture and education will be gone within the next 5 years, academic circles have commented.



The occupying Colombo was earlier posting Sinhala officials to areas where Sinhalicisation was being advanced. For example, in Mullaiththeevu and Vavuniyaa, all the officials of divisional secretariats were Sinhalese in order to facilitate Sinhala colonisation.



However, the SL regime is now openly promoting Sinhala employment at all government offices in the Northern province.



SL Archaeology Department offices, SL Forest and Wildlife Department offices that are involved in spearheading Sinhalaicisation in the North are fully manned by Sinhala officials from South.



The official explanation coming from the SL ministries in Colombo is that there are no skilled labourers among Tamils in the North qualifying as applicants for the vacant jobs.



The occupying Colombo is filling the vacancies with Sinhala workers in order to facilitate Sinhalicisation of North as it has done with the occupying Sinhala military which is almost 100% Sinhalese. There are at least 150,000 Sinhala soldiers stationed in the North at the ratio of one Sinhala soldier per five Tamil civilians.



Only 2% of the SL police are Tamils in the North.



The SL Government sector is being systematically Sinhalicised as a means for Sinhalacisation of the North, Tamil civil sources at Jaffna District Secretariat said.



