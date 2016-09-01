

Investigating and penalising genocide financing [TamilNet, Thursday, 01 September 2016, 05:41 GMT]

Two Bangladeshi workers in Singapore were jailed for two and two and a half years respectively, on terrorist financing charges, for contributing a petty 200 and 500 Singapore dollars to fund a terror campaign in Bangladesh to overthrow the government and set up a caliphate, according to AFP on Tuesday citing court documents of Singapore that has a law against terrorist financing. While the world should appreciate Singapore’s concerns about the wages it pays to expatriate individuals ending up in killing people in another country, who will have concern, conduct court proceedings and incarcerate the responsible in governments that contribute billions and billions to States like ‘Sri Lanka’, where the money ends up in genocide and structural genocide, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.



The two indicted in terrorist financing initially wanted to contest the charges, but later decided to plead guilty and deeply apologised for committing the offence in a moment of foolishness, AFP further reported citing Singapore media. The maximum punishment for earlier Bangladeshi convicts for the same kind of offence was five years.



The world should have a contended sigh that the two repented, when those who engineered genocide and on-going genocide of a nation in the case of Eezham Tamils don’t accept even the word genocide.



Singapore investigations and court proceedings focussing on Bangladeshis, who mainly work in construction and marine sectors, follow the killing of 20 foreign investors at an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka in July.



Singapore having concern about Bangladesh, and immediately responding with court proceedings, is prompt international action.



Even after seven years of the Vanni War, neither international nor domestic justice is forthcoming for the genocide and on-going genocide of the nation of Eezham Tamils in the so-called ‘Sri Lanka’.



On the contrary, financiers in the name of ‘development’ and rehabilitation of ‘Sri Lankan’ State, not caring or scrutinising how the funds are contributing to genocide in the island, are the bulky ones in the international community. Singapore is also there as a petty one.



Bangladesh was one that sent a military representative for the Washington-New Delhi-led South Asian military show of reinstatement of ‘Sri Lanka’ through genocidal route, during the Vanni War in December 2008. In 2012, Bangladesh military visit to Jaffna, hosted by the occupying Sinhala military, was along with Russia and Iran.



Talking of genocide financing, Eezham Tamil activists in a Western country – so far the only one that openly investigated its own past in the island - were surprised (or not at all surprised) to hear its officials saying that their funding would be only to Colombo or through Colombo.



Even those who purposefully don't want to recognize genocide in the island have internationally agreed upon ‘war crimes and crimes against humanity’ that should be investigated.



Then, what should be the international law, when governments and corporates competitively pump finances to the predominantly accused party that is continuing with crimes, while investigation and justice are pending?



In a national question, nations and State are the issue in ‘financing’. Simulated ‘regime change’ has no legal standing. That's why the international financing culprits commit the crime of not recognising the national question in the island or even the word Tamil, but try to loop in Tamil articulators to the chorus of ‘Sri Lanka’.



The line is too thin between financing ‘terrorists’ and financing certain States; the former is recognized readily and the latter suffers Nelson’s Eye.



