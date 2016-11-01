Colombo deploys all ministries, departments to complete demographic genocide in East
[TamilNet, Tuesday, 01 November 2016, 23:28 GMT]
Maithiripala Sirisena’s regime is continuing to seize lands from Eezham Tamils in the Eastern Province, especially in the strategic district of Trincomalee, through a coordinated programme of structural genocide. Colombo’s ministries and departments such as the Mahaweli Ministry, Archaeology Department, Tourism Board, Forest Department are being used to Sinhalicise the lands that have been held by the occupying Sinhala military for several years, Tamil civil sources at the District Secretariat of Trincomalee told TamilNet on Tuesday. SL President Maithiripala Sirisena and the Governor of Eastern Province are personally involved in the coordinating the programme, they said. The SL Forest Department is seizing lands without issuing any Gazette notification at Kuchcha-ve’li, Vi’laang-ku’lam, Lingka-puram, Kangku-veali, Aathimman-kea’ni and at Verukal in the Trincomalee district.
Sinhala Buddhist extremist monks are being brought into the places situated close to Polonnaruwa border with the backing of Sinhala military. Buddhist establishments are being created particularly in the areas bordering Trincomalee with Mullaiththeevu district in the north and close to the border between Batticaloa district in the southern part of Trincomalee district.
4,000 acres of lands have been seized at Kuchchave’li, situated north of Trincomalee. At least 525 acres of these lands have been seized by the Archaeology Department. SL Forest Department is actively engaged in seizing large extent of lands in Kuchchave’li.
The villages of Eezham Tamils in Kuchchave’li division were destroyed by the occupying Sinhala military between 1985 and 1990 and Tamils from these villages are systematically deprived of humanitarian assistance, reconstruction or development for decades.
Verukal, bording Batticaloa district in the south of Trincomalee district is being subjected to Sinhala Buddhicisation with the backing of SL military and Mahaweli ministry. Verukal river, flowing 34 km north of Batticaloa city, is a branch of Mahaweli river.
Thampalakamam, an agricultural village, situated 24 km off west of the eastern port city in the Trincomalee-Kandy highway is another area subjected to genocidal land grab by occupying Colombo. The only available pasturelands in Thampalakaamam was transformed into a ‘high security zone’ by the occupying Sri Lanka Navy two decades ago.
Tamil dairy farmers are not allowed to access these lands by the Sinhala military under the regime of Maithiripala Sirisena, who is personally involved in spearheading the demographic genocide against Eezham Tamils in the East.
SL Archaeology Department is also active in seizing lands at Thampala-kaamam, Tamil civil officials in Trincomalee further said.
Related Articles:
29.10.16 Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was promised to C..
11.10.16 Austin Fernando schemes Muslim ploy for Sinhala colonisation..
02.10.16 Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officials with Si..
14.09.16 Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Batticaloa, erec..
06.09.16 Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-scale Sinhal..
Chronology: