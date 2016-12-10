Road to remaining lands of Eezham Tamils remains without reconstruction. Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa say the disparity is intentional from the part of Colombo government, which wages a sophisticated structural genocide against Eezham Tamils in Mullaiththeevu and Vavuniyaa districts.

Tamil school at Olu-madu, located 12 km north of Thanikkal. Most of the uprooted Tamil families from Thanikkal reside now at Paddik-kudiyiruppu, which is situated between Olu-madu and Thanikkal. Their children attend the school at Olumadu. In the meantime, a brand new Sinhala Buddhist monastic school has been put up in their village of Thanikkal for Sinhala colonists.