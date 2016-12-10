Feature Article

Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Vavuniyaa North

[TamilNet, Saturday, 10 December 2016, 15:29 GMT]
Australian ‘development’ assistance was channelled through United Nations ‘development’ framework to renovate the irrigation canals at Thanik-kal, a Tamil village situated 15 km south of Nedung-kea’ni in Vavuniyaa North division. Accompanied with ‘development’ assistance, Sinhala rulers sketched out a blueprint for structural genocide against Eezham Tamils and Sinhala colonisation after 2009 during the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa. The scheme is being aggressively implemented by the current regime of Maithiripala Sirisena, which has systematically deprived the original Tamil villagers from resettling in the village. The entire irrigation and the control over the canals are now under the Sinhala colonisers. More than 50% of the Tamil village has become a Sinhala colony, civil sources in Vavuniyaa told TamilNet on Saturday.

Thanikkal
Maithiripala regime has put up a new carpet road to link the seized village with the Sinhala colony in Vavuniyaa and extend the link further down to Padaviya. In the meantime, the infrastructure linking Thanikkal with Tamil villages has been systematically ignored by the Colombo government, say Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa.


Thanik-kal
Colombo has put up a monastery school for Sinhala Buddhist colonisers at Thanikkal.
Thanik-kal
Electric fence at Thanik-kal providing protection to Sinhala settlers from wild animals
Thanik-kal
Fertile lands of Eezham Tamils have been seized by Sinhala settlers at Thanik-kal. They engage in cultivation during the two main seasons and use the irrigation put up with foreign ‘development’ assistance.
The occupying Sinhala colonisers are engaged in cultivation in the lands of Tamils.

Only a few hundred acres of lands, that too not having irrigation access, are being cultivated by Tamils. The Tamil families, numbering around 50, are still living at Paddik-kudiyiruppu, which has now become the Tamil “border” village, the sources said. Paddik-kudiyiruppu is situated 4 km north of Thanik-kal.

Most the lands owned by a Tamil farmer, who has passed away, have been seized by the Sinhalese. One of the two sons of the Tamil farmer sacrificed his life in the liberation struggle while the other remaining son, who went to the village after 2009 to regain the lands was subjected to forced disappearance during the Rajapaksa regime. Colombo government now claims that these are “unclaimed lands”.

Northern Provincial Council has no power over the lands to determine how these lands should be utilised and the unitary State of genocidal Sri Lanka through its ministries and departments is alienating lands for Sinhala colonists.

Two farms, known as Dollar and Kent farms, owned by Tamils were bought over by the prison department of genocidal Sri Lanka and hundreds of Sinhala ex-convicts were brought in mid 1984 to create two major colonisation schemes there. These colonies are located 10 km away from Thanikkal village. The armed colonists became part of the occupying military and were chasing Tamils residing in the nearby villages away towards Kokku'laay. Tamil militancy at its early stage also responded with brutality against the militant colonies.

Thanik-kal village was targeted by Sinhala military's so-called Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP), which was also known as “Deep Penetration Unit” during the times of war. Some of the villagers of Thanikkal were hacked to death, one by one, by the DPU units operating in the nearby jungles.

In 1999, Thanikkal was liberated from SL military control and the Tamil villagers were able to resettle in their own village. However, the village, situated in a border area, was again and again targeted by the DPU units. The villagers therefore chose to live in Olumadu and engage in agriculture in Thanikkal.

After 2001, the Tamil villagers were able to live peacefully for a few years in their own village. However, the short-lived peace was completely destroyed after 2007 as the DPU attackers targeted the civil infrastructure.

The regimes of Rajapaksa, Sirisena and Wickramasinghe have systematically deprived Tamil villagers from resettlement. Sinhala colonists are provided with electric fences to protect their agricultural lands from the attacks of wild elephants. All irrigation canals are in their control. Electricity supplies and road infrastructure are given only to the Sinhala colonists.

Maithiripala regime is accelerating the colonisation of Sinhalese by linking the village with Sinhala colonies in Vavuniyaa and Padaviya and Tamil villagers are going to lose their entire village, Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa say.

Thanik-kal
Road to remaining lands of Eezham Tamils remains without reconstruction. Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa say the disparity is intentional from the part of Colombo government, which wages a sophisticated structural genocide against Eezham Tamils in Mullaiththeevu and Vavuniyaa districts.
Thanik-kal
Tamil school at Olu-madu, located 12 km north of Thanikkal. Most of the uprooted Tamil families from Thanikkal reside now at Paddik-kudiyiruppu, which is situated between Olu-madu and Thanikkal. Their children attend the school at Olumadu. In the meantime, a brand new Sinhala Buddhist monastic school has been put up in their village of Thanikkal for Sinhala colonists.


Related Articles:
09.12.16   Villages in Maanthai West unable to grapple with structural ..
29.05.16   Multi-pronged structural genocide targets Periya-mu’rippu in..


Chronology:
10.12.16  Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Va..
02.12.16  Tamil village confronting demographic genocide rem..
15.11.16  Demographic genocide escalates in Vanni, plans afo..
13.11.16  Sirisena's demographic genocide deprives Tamils of..
10.10.16  Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by conti..
29.09.16  Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala proc..
22.08.16  Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sin..
13.08.16  Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erect..
09.08.16  Sinhala journalist denounces State-patronized Budd..
07.08.16  Japanese business academic opportunism eyes on Eez..
06.08.16  Sinhala military builds Buddhist vihara in Hindu t..
18.07.16  ‘SL President sanctioning 67-feet Buddha statue of..
03.07.16  SL Navy proceeds with controversial Buddha statue ..
12.06.16  Colombo's ‘Mahaweli Authority’ chases away resettl..
03.06.16  Colombo beefs up naval installations along eastern..
21.05.16  Colombo's pompous ‘Vesak’ in North endorsed by Ind..
06.04.16  Deeper motives of Nayinaatheevu Sinhala Buddhicisa..
05.04.16  SLN intimidates Tamils to give consent for controv..
25.03.16  Role of The Netherlands abetting Colombo's cultura..
20.03.16  SL State launches ‘heritage genocide’ projects in ..
18.03.16  Colombo accelerates Sinhaliciation, Buddhicisation..
25.11.15  Theravada Buddhism worse than Brahmanism in langua..
24.11.15  NPC reiterates not to change name of Nayinaa-theev..
07.11.15  Maithiripala regime accelerates Sinhala occupation..
20.07.15  Saiva shrines subjected to Sinhala Buddhicization ..
18.07.15  Buddhist military monks behind structural genocide..
23.04.15  Resettled Tamils seek empowerment to confront demo..
20.11.14  Colombo constructed 463 Buddhist viharas in 2013 i..
08.11.14  Buddhist monk appropriates Kalladi Tamil Pre-schoo..
07.11.14  Colombo attempts to seize lands of Sivan temple in..
06.06.14  SL Army conducts ‘archaeology’, The Hindu relays ‘..
14.01.14  Bangkok Post compares BBS to violent 969 group of ..
04.01.14  Theravada Sinhala Buddhism needs further understan..
03.01.14  Global vigilance urged on ‘genocidal experiments’ ..
13.09.13  Sri Lanka archaeology claims finding ‘Sinhala Prak..
03.08.13  Sinhala military takes over Muslim cemetery at Pul..
27.07.13  Sinhala archaeology focuses operation in North-Eas..
13.06.13  Paa'nama model envisaged to Sinhalicise Ukanthai i..
12.06.13  Ampaa’rai Sinhala administration schemes Buddhicis..
11.06.13  British archaeologist makes no difference from PM ..
09.06.13  Vedda priest of Saiva temple murdered in Chella Ka..
24.04.13  Sinhala-Buddhist temple to replace Kaa’li temple i..
24.04.13  Sinhala military assaults Trinco villagers for cal..
23.04.13  Indian news magazine highlights accelerated Sinhal..
07.01.13  Documentary evidence on orders to teach Sinhala as..
04.01.13  Sri Lanka appoints military to teach Sinhala in Va..
28.12.12  Schalk tells Tamil politicians to claim territory ..
19.12.12  Simulated Buddhists, Sinhala-Buddhist schools to a..
10.11.12  Colombo appropriates lands, constructs Buddhist St..
11.10.12  JHU monks besiege historic Munneasvaram Siva templ..
03.10.12  SL military stops renovation of Hindu temple, appr..
07.09.12  Congress, BJP, religiously sanctify genocide
06.05.12  Sinhala GA officially orders Buddhist construction..
19.04.12  Indian money used in Sinhalicisation, Buddhicisati..
10.04.12  State pays remuneration to monks in select areas o..
09.04.12  Colombo builds Sinhala cantonment in Maathakal
05.04.12  Buddhist Stupa to become ‘cultural landmark’ of Ja..
10.09.11  Multilingualism, multiculturalism and Sinhala acad..
06.08.11  ‘Political separation needed to stop genocide in S..
22.06.11  Colombo to declare permanent ‘Sacred HSZ’ at Maath..
15.06.11  Sri Lanka Archaeology Dept plans to take Jaffna ma..
23.04.11  Germany supports Colombo’s colonial archaeology in..
26.12.10  Colombo's Archeology department intrudes into hist..
08.09.10  SL Army, Archaeology dept appropriate lands of upr..
24.08.10  Cultural and psychological attack on Tamils in Jaf..
27.04.10  All in the game in the name of archaeology
10.04.10  Army and Archaeology Department at work in Tamil h..
02.02.10  India plays upon Buddhist emissary while monks col..
30.12.09  Heritage genocide abetted by decades of Western fu..
01.12.09  Grabbing land for wrecking contiguity of Tamil hom..
10.10.09  Sinhalese Buddhist priest appointed as archaeologi..
10.10.09  Jaffna fort to be readied for new colonial masters
02.07.09  Buddhism among Tamils is quenched from two sides: ..
30.06.09  Ploy of Buddhism in nullifying Tamil nationalism
03.07.08  Knowledge books mistreat Tamil history

 
Latest 15 Reports
10.12.16 15:29   Photo
Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Vavuniyaa North
09.12.16 23:47   Photo
Villages in Maanthai West unable to grapple with structural genocide
08.12.16 23:20  
Eezham Tamils face isolation after Jayalalithaa’s demise: ITAK Youth Leader
07.12.16 22:38  
It is time for SL President to act against extremist Buddhist monk, says Batticaloa Bishop
06.12.16 22:08   Photo
Jayalalithaa's demise: NPC flag flown at half-mast for three days
05.12.16 18:51   Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa passes away
04.12.16 18:00  
Families associated with LTTE in past face constant threats from Colombo’s Intel squads
03.12.16 18:19   Photo
Extremist monks march towards Batticaloa, Tamil and Sinhala youth mobilise for confrontation
02.12.16 23:32   Photo
Tamil village confronting demographic genocide remembers victims of 1984 massacre in Vanni
01.12.16 20:07  
SL military dismantles houses, destroys traces before releasing lands
30.11.16 23:20  
Sinhala colonists harass Tamil GS officer threatened by extremist monk
29.11.16 22:16  
Solid resistance gives hopes towards resolving fishermen’s problems: Noor Alam
28.11.16 19:00   Photo
Impunity shown on genocidal Sri Lanka emboldens Myanmar
27.11.16 14:23   Photo
Self-mobilised people pay homage to Eezham Tamil Heroes
27.11.16 07:15  
PPT, Peoples’ verdict and Eezham Tamil Heroes
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38512
 
   