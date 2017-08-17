New Delhi suppressing memorialisation of VVT massacre wants to renovate forgotten IPKF tomb
[TamilNet, Thursday, 17 August 2017, 20:30 GMT]
The New Delhi Establishment, repeatedly losing in the race for strategic influence over the island since the times of Jawaharlal Nehru due to its botched Colombo-centric approach, has only managed to earn the ire of the Eezham Tamils during the times of war and after. The Consul General of India in Jaffna Mr A Natarajan has recently received flaks from Tamils for attempting iron fist control on journalists and newspapers in Jaffna. The CGI was not only trying to censor the coverage of a protest that demanded release of Tamil Nadu activist Thirumurugan Gandhi in June, but it was also suppressing the 28th annual remembrance of the Valvaddiththu’rai massacre by the IPKF. Now, the CGI wants to renovate a tomb stone of an IPKF soldier, which has been forgotten for three decades. It is situated 400 meters close to the obliterated Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery of thousands of Tamils in Koappaay.
The tomb of an IPKF commander, who was in charge of an IPKF fighting formation in 1989 and who lost his life in the fighting against Eezham Tamils, has been forgotten for three decades. It has been ‘discovered’ by the Indian mission in Jaffna after being instructed from New Delhi on receipt of information by a former fellow IPKF officer, informed sources in Jaffna said.
The Indian mission in Jaffna has been attempting to control the articulation of Tamil journalists through influencing the owners of the media.
Some recently launched newspapers receive indirect funding through Indian diplomatic contacts to promote New Delhi's Colombo-centric perspectives as well as countering the influence of Tamil activism from Tamil Nadu on Eezham Tamils.
However, the people of Jaffna, denied of memorialisation of Eezham Tamil heroes, have been annoyed by the recent attempts by the Indian mission to suppress the remembrance of innocent victims of massacres carried out by the occupying IPKF in late 1980s in Jaffna.
The occupying Sinhala military of genocidal Sri Lanka, particularly after the end of genocidal war on Vanni in 2009, has been demolishing the remaining structures of the monuments in Jaffna that had been erected by Valveddiththu’rai people at Theeruvil crematorium grounds for their kith and kin massacred by the so-called Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in August 1989.
The lotus shape formed monument raised for Valvai massacre victims was demolished by the SL military at Theeruvil in VVT in 2010. Sixty-three innocent Tamil villagers were brutally shot to death and more than fifty Tamil women were raped by the Indian (Sikh, Black-cats and Gurka regiment) soldiers, during a round-up IPKF operation. The IPKF soldiers were led by a Brigadier named Sankar Parasath, who was assisted by a Captain Menon and Captain Kapoor, according to the details documented by North-East Secratariat of Human Rights (NESoHR). The massacre went on for 3 days from 2nd August 1989.
Despite its appeasement of genocidal Colombo, all the successive unitary regimes of Sri Lanka have outmanoeuvred the New Delhi Establishment in the greater geopolitical game taking place between the USA and China.
Despite its strategic partnership with the U.S. bandwagon, which is now facing serious crises within its own Establishment and outside, Chinese influence on the island is again on the rise also reaching the North-East.
For its turn, the New Delhi Establishment has tried everything from economic pacts to BJP-Buddhism links with the current regime, but has only seen dominating Chinese and US spheres of interests through the Colombo-centric paradigm. Yet, New Delhi doesn’t seem to realize the futility in clinging to the failed paradigm of the past.
Now, the SL regime run by ‘multiple agents’ and which is ridden with internal rivalries, corruption and conflicts, has again become a promising terrain for Chinese influence. Some say, even the Rajapakshas were more careful than the current regime in allowing long-lasting inroads to the Chinese.
In the meantime, New Delhi has gone to the extent of preparing an experiment with the failed Rajapaksas, once again. Now, Rajapaksa wants again the ‘single agent’ control over the SL State with Indian backing.
New Delhi has also been promoting Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan to be in dialogue with Mahinda Rajapaksa, whom it wanted to contain in the past as part of its engagement in the ‘strategic partnership’ with the US bandwagon, informed Tamil political observers in Colombo said.
