Families of enforced disappeared want answers, no deceptive bills to genocidal system

[TamilNet, Saturday, 16 September 2017, 23:49 GMT]The SL State has completely failed to provide case-by-case answers despite having 7 long years to clarify it. What it has done so far is only an attempt to deceive the people with a certificate of ‘missing status’ coupling it with possible financial assistance without providing individual or collective answer on the whereabouts of those subjected to enforced disappearances. This is not acceptable, Mr Vijayakumar told TamilNet on Saturday.The Geneva discourse has only emboldened the SL State to wage structural genocide using Article 9 of SL constitution that guarantees ‘Foremost place to Buddhism’, Archaeological Sites Of National Importance Act, Forest Conservation Ordinance, Mahaweli Authority Act, Land Legislation (Land Development Ordinance, Crown Land Ordinance, Land Settlement Ordinance), ‘National’ Environmental Act, Forest Ordinance, Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, National Heritage and Wilderness Areas Act and an array of similar SL Acts and Ordinances jointly operate against the territorial integrity of the nation of Eezham Tamils in the traditional homeland of North-East.The SL State signed the ICPPED in December 2015 and ratified it in May 2016.As a follow-up to the ICPPED ratification, a legislative proposal, titled as “International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance Bill” was gazetted in February 2017. The Bill has been scheduled to be taken up for voting in the SL Parliament on 21 September.Various ministers representing the SL State have gone on record stating that the proposed Bill only provides for the future and it has nothing to with the past incidents.But, opposition is mounting in the South and Maithiripala regime may postpone the discussion of the bill once again, political observers in Colombo said.However, the kith and kin of enforced disappeared see no benefit from the Colombo-centric discourse.Generally, Eezham Tamils have no trust in the Bills and Acts of the unitary State of genocidal Sri Lanka.