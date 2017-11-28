Feature Article

Peoples’ uprising on Heroes Day delivers strong message to occupying Colombo, foreign powers

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 28 November 2017, 08:12 GMT]
More than 1000 families of fallen Tamil Eelam fighters gathered in front of the SL military demolished Heroes Cemetery on Rajaveethi Road amidst SL military harassment of blocking access to the memorial site, veiled threats of taking photos of the participants and the military display of deploying Armoured Personal Carriers and the firing of tear gas and demonstration of water hoses earlier in the day. Around 1,000 Sinhala soldiers were taking positions surrounding the largest Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery while Sinhala soldiers in civil clothes were riding vehicles. But, the soldiers in civil found themselves as they had to stay within their vehicles while the people brought everything to standstill as they emotionally marked Heroes Day remembrance at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.



The people's confluence with a determination to commemorate their war dead LTTE fighters, succeeded not only in honouring the Tamil Eelam Heroes, but also reminded the occupying Sinhala military that they are an occupying force of colonial rule in the country of Eezham Tamils.

The message also goes to the foreign militaries that engage with SL military in the occupied soil of Eezham Tamils, political observers in Jaffna said.

Whatever their current plight might be, Eezham Tamils are not going to be deceived by the so-called talk of reconciliation and transitional justice while there has bee no transition at all on the ground, a senior analyst who took part in the memorial event told TamilNet.

The conflict has in fact worsened to a much more dangerous dimension of structural genocide after the war was ended through a physical genocide in 2009.

It is no longer the Tamil Diaspora that is sustaining the struggle towards Tamil sovereignty. The struggle is very much alive on the ground and the people are prepared for new forms of struggle.

The only challenge in front of the people is replacing their leadership and getting rid of the quisling politics of the ITAK hierarchy, political observers in Jaffna commented.

The Eezham Tamils have been slowly and steadily displaying their commitment to the fundamentals of the Tamil struggle in every Heroes Day remembrance.

Every year, since 2009 their resolve has been increasing on the ground. This year, the resolve was demonstrated with peoples’ participation overshadowing the contribution of the political activists and leaders for the first time.

The deceptive politics waged by the global and regional players as well as their agent state in Colombo would also face the same fate as that of the Sinhala soldiers in civil clothes finding themselves confined within their own vehicles of camouflage, the political observers further said.

Similar to Koappaay, people braved the SL military hindrances to mark Heroes Day remembrances near military occupied Heroes Cemeteries. Remembrance events were held at alternative places in Theeruvil grounds (near Ellang-ku'lam Heores Cemetery), Kodikaamam, and Chavakachcheari (Thenmaraadchi) where the cemeteries of war-dead heroes are still under the Sinhala military occupation.

Heroes Day Remembrance events were held in a big scale at all 33 Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemeteries (Thuyilum illams) in the North-East for the first time since 2009.


